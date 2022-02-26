Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,052 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Quotient Technology worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 72,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of QUOT opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $631.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

