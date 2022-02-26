Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Shattuck Labs worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the second quarter worth $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 70.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 185.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 76.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 109,704 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $217.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.76. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $43.38.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

