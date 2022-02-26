Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Oportun Financial worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 631,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

OPRT stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.26. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.