Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of International Money Express worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $617.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

