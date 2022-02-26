Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Movado Group worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOV opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $907.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $212,451.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,823. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

