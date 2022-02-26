Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,123 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Gatos Silver worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $3.35 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GATO shares. CIBC lowered Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.