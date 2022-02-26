Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $8.36 Million in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 673,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,363,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of N-able at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $918,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,387,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, N-able currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NABL opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. N-able Inc has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that N-able Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

