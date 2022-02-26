Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $8.92 Million in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,522,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $78.05 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 184,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and have sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

