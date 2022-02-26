Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.