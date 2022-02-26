Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 124,029 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 1,564.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of TaskUs worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $221,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,760,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,869,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,984,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

