Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 86,093 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,093 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Cue Biopharma worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the third quarter worth $159,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 251.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.59. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

