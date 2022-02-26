Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 432.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Xometry worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,869,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,470,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 422,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,109,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,220,449.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,885 shares of company stock worth $8,275,411.

Shares of XMTR opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Several analysts have commented on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

