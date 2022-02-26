Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Spero Therapeutics worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 183,954 shares of company stock worth $2,182,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

