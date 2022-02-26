Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Arlo Technologies worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARLO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARLO opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

