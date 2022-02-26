Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Keros Therapeutics worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KROS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $370,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $53.29 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $71.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $137,959.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

