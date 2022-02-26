Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of United Fire Group worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.76 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.08. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

United Fire Group Profile (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.