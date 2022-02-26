Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 17,631 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,631 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Copa worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

CPA opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.10. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 94.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

