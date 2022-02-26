Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 262,711 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,711 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after acquiring an additional 391,756 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 268,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

In other news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.