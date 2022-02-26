Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 30,949 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,949 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 670,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 169,983 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 18.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 775,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,462,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,875,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,179 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 42.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTI opened at $6.69 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

