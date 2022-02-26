Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of The Hackett Group worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 202,776 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $619.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

