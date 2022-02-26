Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,566 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Inseego worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inseego by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $4.54 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $477.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

