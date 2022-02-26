George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WNGRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get George Weston alerts:

WNGRF stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.51. George Weston has a 1-year low of $75.77 and a 1-year high of $116.51.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.86%.

George Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.