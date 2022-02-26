George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.83.
A number of analysts have recently commented on WNGRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
WNGRF stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.51. George Weston has a 1-year low of $75.77 and a 1-year high of $116.51.
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
