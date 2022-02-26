George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$155.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price objective (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$138.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$20.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$141.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$137.99. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$93.28 and a twelve month high of C$150.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that George Weston will post 8.9000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total transaction of C$2,946,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$11,577,283.33. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$820,106.78. Insiders have sold 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 over the last ninety days.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

