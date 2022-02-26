Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,876 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.12 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.