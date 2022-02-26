Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

DNA stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.