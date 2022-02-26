Gitcoin (GTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.93 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $90.43 million and $23.93 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.37 or 0.00016254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00111553 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.