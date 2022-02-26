Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $26.74.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

