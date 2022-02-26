GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.76 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.04), with a volume of 895,465 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.76.
GLI Finance Company Profile (LON:GLIF)
