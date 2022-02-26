Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) versus iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Financial Contrast

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Global-e Online alerts:

This table compares Global-e Online and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -30.55% 0.75% 0.60% iClick Interactive Asia Group -2.05% -2.80% -1.64%

56.9% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global-e Online and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Global-e Online currently has a consensus price target of $68.78, suggesting a potential upside of 75.36%. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 467.77%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Global-e Online.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global-e Online and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $245.27 million 22.74 -$74.93 million ($0.67) -58.54 iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 1.02 -$12.62 million ($0.07) -38.99

iClick Interactive Asia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iClick Interactive Asia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Ricky Ng, and Jian Tang on February 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.