Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Net Lease.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -761.87%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 677,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.