Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NYSE GNL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 1,470,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,292. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -761.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 677,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

