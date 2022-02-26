Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,802 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.63% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

NASDAQ FINX opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $53.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $2.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

