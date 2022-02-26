Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Shares Up 2.1%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.49. 90,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 142,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.
