Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,068,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 213,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

