Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

