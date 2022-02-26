Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 55,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 147,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53.

