GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $227,535.36 and $170.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

