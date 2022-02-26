GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.72

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.11. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 310,705 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth $38,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

