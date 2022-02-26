Goldcoin Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $40,033.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00276746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,887,210 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

