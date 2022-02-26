Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,038 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dril-Quip worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

