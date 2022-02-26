Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 41,430 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,645 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Capstar Financial worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,040,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of CSTR opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

