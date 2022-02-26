Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 78,591 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,591 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Yellow worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Yellow by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yellow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of YELL opened at $9.38 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $482.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.04.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Carty bought 10,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

