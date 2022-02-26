Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 122.7% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $80.64 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $86.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

