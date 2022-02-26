Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 376.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Rimini Street worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth about $10,882,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,111,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 37,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in Rimini Street by 48.0% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 975,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 316,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $180,013.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Slepko sold 30,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $192,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,075,398 shares of company stock worth $6,616,820. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $406.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Rimini Street Profile (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

