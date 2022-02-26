Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of American Software worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in American Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $732.34 million, a PE ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 0.73.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSWA. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

