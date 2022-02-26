Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 379.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter valued at about $191,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

