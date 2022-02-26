Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 22,056 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $5,924,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $33,211,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $3,425,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $1,703,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of -58.54.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

