Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Tennant worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tennant by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tennant by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

