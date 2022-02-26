Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,783 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 279,478 shares during the period.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $420.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.