Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

