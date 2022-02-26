Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 273.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

GSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $957.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

